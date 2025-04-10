Many Massachusetts folks will sit down for an Easter dinner on April 20

For many years, my wife and I have been hosting the holiday at our home as we enjoy putting the meal together and having leftovers.

There was one Easter many years ago when our family chose to have Easter dinner in a restaurant. It was nice not having to be responsible for preparing the dinner because even though it was fun, it's still a lot of work. However, after that experience, we decided we wanted to keep hosting the holiday dinner at home; it just wasn't the same for us at a restaurant.

If your family is celebrating Easter at a restaurant this year, you know the importance of making a reservation and finding out what's on the menu on April 20. Many restaurants often have a prix fixe menu, and some regular menu options are limited or unavailable on holidays.

On Easter, if you're not going to have a fancy sit-down dinner either at home or in a restaurant and want to grab some quick fast food, it's worth calling ahead of time as some fast food chains may be closed in observance of the holiday.

If you're a chicken fan, particularly the chicken at Chick-fil-A, you should know that the chain will close all 3,000 locations on Easter Sunday. The U.S. Sun reports the chain is closing on Easter, reflecting the company founder’s Christian values. It's worth noting that the chain is closed every Sunday as well. The closure for Easter includes all 19 locations in Massachusetts, including Worcester, Chicopee, Cape Cod, and 16 other spots in the Bay State. As of April 21, Chick-fil-A will be back open for business.

