It was a very busy Friday morning for multiple towns' fire departments including Dalton, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Savoy, Hinsdale, Peru, and Pittsfield.

Slater was able to speak with Dalton Fire Chief Jim Peltier, who was still on scene at 92 Central Ave. in Dalton as of 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

We (Dalton Fire Department) were notified at 5:15 a.m. on Friday morning, I arrived about a minute after that with heavy fire coming out of the first and second floors, it's a two-and-a-half-story wood frame. We had fire on both sides in the exposure buildings, those were two and a half story wood frames also, and then we had fire across the street in another two and a half story wood frame.

So we had a total of four houses on fire.

One well involved, and the other three were able to be contained relatively quickly, but we had to rip siding off and cut holes in them.

The fire was placed under control at about 7:30 a.m.

The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshall's office, we're not saying it's suspicious, but we are covering all bases. We are still on scene at the moment.

There were no injuries to any residents or firefighters, all residents were evacuated by the police department.

The home which was heavily destroyed by fire was under renovation and was unoccupied. -Dalton Fire Chief Jim Peltier