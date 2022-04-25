What Is Wrong With People? Child Dies After Forced To Drink Booze

Honestly, to reiterate, what the hell is wrong with people??? The latest incident in the "People Who Should Have NEVER Had Kids" Department comes to us from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. What a horrible tragedy.

What possesses certain people to do the things they do? I'm referring to truly mean, despicable things. The outcome of this tragic event is two women arrested and jailed for basically killing a four-year-old child.

According to a Facebook post from the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Police Department, a 4-year-old child by the name of China Record was found dead by police last Thursday, April 21, in her residence at 12824 Wallis Street.

Now, the investigation remains under investigation, but here's what we do know: Baton Rouge Police report that the child's grandmother and mother were both arrested on first-degree murder charges.

Apparently, China's grandmother, 53-year-old Roxanne Record, forced the small child to consume a bottle of whiskey while the child's mother, 28-year-old Kadjah Record, stood by and watched it happen.

According to the Facebook post, police detectives believe the cause of death was alcohol poisoning. The Coroner's Office of East Baton Rouge Parish confirmed the detective's suspicions. The 4-year-old's blood-alcohol level was .680% which is 8 times more than the driving limit for an adult.

Both women were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison around 2 a.m. Friday morning, April 22, on first-degree murder charges. This is truly just a sad, tragic story. For more info, check out the story on Facebook here.

