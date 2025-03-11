Big Penalties for Refusing to Pay Child Support in Massachusetts

As of the latest numbers from 2022, Massachusetts has a 32.7 percentage of unmarried mothers.

Obviously it's a couple's preference if they want to have children whether married or unmarried but if the couple is separated, it's still the duty of the father to pay child support. I remember when I was a kid listening to my mother argue with my half brother's father on the phone about late child support payments. I assume they were eventually paid as she never pressed charges or took him to court.

What are the Penalties for Refusing to Pay Child Support in Massachusetts?

If you have a child, are separated from the mother and neglect to keep up or refuse to send child support payments, there are some pretty heavy consequences in Massachusetts. It doesn't matter where you live or where the child was born in Massachusetts (Boston, Worcester, Springfield etc.) the penalties are equal to all. Here's what Mass Legal Help says regarding unpaid child support from a father.

Courts can enforce child support orders by holding the nonpaying parent in contempt of court. If the court decides a parent is in contempt because they did not pay child support, the judge can force that parent to pay the money, get a job, or go to jail.

Mass.gov also states the following regarding penalties related to child support payment neglection in Massachusetts.

If you do not pay your child support, the DOR/CSE can take licenses away, including driver and professional licenses. DOR/CSE can also seize your bank account to pay for the child support you owe. Seizing your bank account to pay a debt is called "levying."

Bottom line, you're life can become very difficult if you refuse to pay child support. Is it worth the risk?

