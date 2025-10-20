In Massachusetts, there are plenty of cities, towns, villages, and neighborhoods with some names that seem less than normal. That fact is not a surprise to anyone. Of course, some of those spots even have a history that consists of hauntings, or maybe some relatively creepy backstory. Or, they could just have a unsettling look to them with an even more disturbing name. This would be the case in both of those instances. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.

With that spooky time of year upon us, this spot should be considered as having the most bizarre, and even horrific name in, not just the Bay State, but all of New England. There is an unincorporated community just outside Northfield, MA near the Massachusetts/Vermont border, and it's name is Satan's Kingdom.

According to the Keene Sentinel, Satan's Kingdom, MA is:

...an undeveloped Massachusetts State Forest. The riding gets a bit stony at times, pleasantly challenging. After about a mile you’ll come to a clearing with a timeworn cabin and you’ll feel like you’re in the recesses of the Adirondacks, or like you’ve stumbled into an HP Lovecraft story. Then more marshes and hemlock. Too soon, you’re back in paved suburbia for a moment, bear left at the junction onto West Rd. and then you’re back in the deep woods for another ¼ of a mile. This oscillation between suburbia and wilderness gives this section a “Where am I?” feeling.

If you Google Map it, you'll end up seeing something that looks like this:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

No one lives there. It literally has a population of 0. There's no explanation for it, it's just an area that's named for 'dangerous' wildlife that lives near the area. But I'm sure if you are near there at night, it might give you the creeps since it looks like somewhere where a horror movie scene is about to take place. It seems like a spot where you would run into Vecna in the Upside Down from 'Stranger Things'. Then again, it also might remind you of a spot where cults might have meetings. It's got those type of creepy vibes.

But there it is. Satan's Kingdom is the most chilling and relatively creepy name of any place in Massachusetts. If you're up for discovering unsettling looking unincorporated towns, maybe make that a haunting destination to seek out.