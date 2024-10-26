There's no secret that Massachusetts has plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some bizarre and quite unusual names. Some of those locations even have some haunted history, or perhaps a relatively frightening backstory. Or, they could just have a creepy look to them with an even creepier name. This particular spot is both of those. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.

With Halloween upon us this upcoming week, which always provides an unsettling or eerie feel during that time of year. This spot may just have the creepiest name in, not just the Bay State, but all of New England. There is an unincorporated community just outside Northfield, MA near the Massachusetts/Vermont border, and it's called Satan's Kingdom.

According to the Keene Sentinel, Satan's Kingdom, MA is:

...an undeveloped Massachusetts State Forest. The riding gets a bit stony at times, pleasantly challenging. After about a mile you’ll come to a clearing with a timeworn cabin and you’ll feel like you’re in the recesses of the Adirondacks, or like you’ve stumbled into an HP Lovecraft story. Then more marshes and hemlock. Too soon, you’re back in paved suburbia for a moment, bear left at the junction onto West Rd. and then you’re back in the deep woods for another ¼ of a mile. This oscillation between suburbia and wilderness gives this section a “Where am I?” feeling.

No one lives there, and there's really no explanation for it, it is just an area that is named for the 'dangerous' wildlife that lives near the area. But I'm sure if you are near there at night, it might give you the creeps since it looks like somewhere where a horror movie scene might take place. It definitely has that feel like something you might see in the show, 'Supernatural'. Or perhaps where you run into Vecna in the Upside Down from 'Stranger Things' (outside of Hawkins, IN of course). Or, even a spot where cults have meetings. It's got those type of vibes.

But there it is. Satan's Kingdom is the most bizarre and definitely the most creepy name of any place in Massachusetts. If you're up for discovering creepy looking unincorporated towns, maybe make that a haunting destination to seek out.

