If you listen to "Slater and Marjo In The Morning", you know I'm a big fan of Chipotle.

When Taco Bell moved to its bigger and better location on Dalton Ave. across the street, rumors started to swirl that Chipotle would be taking its old location. Well that day is finally here.

Chipotle in Pittsfield officially opens on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

I had a chance to swing in to Chipotle at 555 Hubbard Ave. in Pittsfield on Wednesday to observe the final ten minutes of their invite only "soft opening".

When I mentioned I was one half of the local morning show on Live 95.9, they extended that invite and offered me a complimentary bowl, (or whatever I wanted). They said, "they needed the practice anyway!"

So, I ordered my standard barbacoa bowl with cilantro infused brown rice, black beans, lettuce, and cheese. Delicious!

Fans of Chipotle can start enjoying the new Pittsfield location starting on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. Hours of operation are between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

You have the option to walk in and order, obviously, or use the drive-up lane. Now, you must order in advance, however, via the Chipotle app or chipotle.com.

Chipotle has some opening day special offerings as well.

The first 50 people in line on Thursday will get complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise. The restaurant said customers who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will get free chips and guacamole after their first purchase. -wllp.com

I know we had some fun with the whole Hot Harry's vs. Chipotle poll some months back, but no matter who you like or both, yes, both CAN be true; here in Pittsfield and The Berkshires, it's important for any local business providing jobs and livelihood to succeed!