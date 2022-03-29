Chris Rock, the recipient of the slap seen and heard around the world has not been seen publicly since the Academy Awards ceremony came to an eventful end on Sunday. However, Chris will be climbing out from under a rock (pun intended) as his first stand-up concert is tomorrow night here in Massachusetts.

Chris Rock Tickets for Boston Tomorrow Night Go Through the Roof

Rock is booked for six shows at the Wilbur Theater tomorrow through Friday, with two shows each night. According to the Wilbur Theater website, all the shows are sold out. Of course, they are because it’s the ticket scalpers (cleverly disguised as ticket agencies) that hold a majority of the tickets.

Since Sunday night’s award show tickets for the Rock’s standup concerts are brisk with the highest demand for the first show at 7:30 tomorrow night. Tickets through scalpers have gone through the roof fetching hundreds and hundreds of dollars per ticket. VividSeats tickets for the 7:30 show tomorrow run between $375 and $775. StubHub is in the same ballpark with the price tag from $360 to $773 at the time this article is published. EventTicketCenter is less shy about jacking up the price with their tix ranging from $593 to $999 per ticket.

Will Smith apologized to Rock yesterday through social media. He wrote “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” There have not been any returned Tweets from Rock. His official Twitter account has not posted anything since March 9th.

