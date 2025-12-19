Christmas is rapidly approaching, and it seems like many people are busier than ever. Folks throughout the Berkshires are shopping, wrapping presents, cooking dinners, baking goodies, attending parties, and the list is endless. I'm exhausted just writing this.

Sometimes, with all the hustle and bustle, it's nice to take a moment and relax around the holidays; that's where the Christmas Angels Chorus comes in. The Christmas Angels is comprised of many members of the former Earth Angels group. The Earth Angels were a group of performers from Berkshire County and beyond who put on over 100 music and entertainment shows for over 10 years, raising thousands of dollars, with the money going to charity.

The Earth Angels morphed into the Christmas Angels and held their first holiday concert at the Lee Congregational Church in 2013. The Christmas Angels group is comprised of over 25 singers and a 6-piece band, all under the direction of former Earth Angels director Jim Morrison.

The holiday concerts are back at the Lee Congregational Church in Lee this Friday and Saturday (Dec 19 and 20) with the Lee Bell Choir kicking things off at 6:15 pm. The concerts start at 7 pm and are free and open to the public. Many people come to both nights as they enjoy the music so much that they just can't get enough. The group really pulls out some goodies that make you say to yourself, "I can't believe they're performing this one. " Trust me, it's a lot of fun. Plus, Santa makes an appearance during both concerts. Refreshments are served both nights

If you have never been to the concert, a few members stopped by the WSBS studios recently, and while it's not the entire group that you'll experience Friday and Saturday night, they sang four (4) numbers to give listeners an idea of what's to come. We have included the audio from the radio studio performance below. Give it a listen, and for more details on the concerts, go here.

