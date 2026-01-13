Christmas Day Raccoon Makes a Stop to Berkshire County Backyard

Massachusetts, particularly Berkshire County, seemed to have a pretty normal Christmas a couple of weeks ago. There weren't any crazy storms, and we didn't hear about any major news tragedies. For the most part, it was a normal Christmas in Berkshire County.

Get our free mobile app

Surprisingly, my daughter was very patient on Christmas morning. She went through her morning routine of eating breakfast, brushing her teeth, and getting dressed before going to the Christmas Tree to open her presents. There wasn't any begging on her part. I must say I was surprised, especially since she is five and was very excited that Santa made a stop at our house just hours before she awoke.

It was normal around my home in Pittsfield on December 25, but my wife and I did notice one little treat, a visitor, if you will. For a few short moments, we saw a raccoon in our backyard. This was at 8:06 am during daylight hours.

Christmas Raccoon Christmas Raccoon loading... Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

If a Raccoon is Spotted During the Day in Massachusetts, is Something Wrong?

There's that popular myth that if you see a raccoon during daylight hours, it automatically must be rabid. In this case, the raccoon wasn't really acting sluggish or unusual. It was just walking around at a normal pace in my backyard.

READ MORE: Alligators in Massachusetts? It Has Happened

According to mass.gov, spotting a raccoon during daylight hours doesn't necessarily mean the animal is rabid. It's perfectly normal to see a raccoon during the day, especially if food is available or if the animal has been spooked from its den.

I Have Dubbed This Little Guy Berkshire County's 'Christmas Raccoon'

If you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Pittsfield, Westfield, Springfield, etc, chances are at some point you may see a raccoon. If you see one during the day or at night, just play it safe and keep your distance. I think in my case, the raccoon was just stopping by to wish my family a Merry Christmas.

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz