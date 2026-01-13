Christmas Day Raccoon Makes a Stop to Berkshire County Backyard
Massachusetts, particularly Berkshire County, seemed to have a pretty normal Christmas a couple of weeks ago. There weren't any crazy storms, and we didn't hear about any major news tragedies. For the most part, it was a normal Christmas in Berkshire County.
Surprisingly, my daughter was very patient on Christmas morning. She went through her morning routine of eating breakfast, brushing her teeth, and getting dressed before going to the Christmas Tree to open her presents. There wasn't any begging on her part. I must say I was surprised, especially since she is five and was very excited that Santa made a stop at our house just hours before she awoke.
It was normal around my home in Pittsfield on December 25, but my wife and I did notice one little treat, a visitor, if you will. For a few short moments, we saw a raccoon in our backyard. This was at 8:06 am during daylight hours.
If a Raccoon is Spotted During the Day in Massachusetts, is Something Wrong?
There's that popular myth that if you see a raccoon during daylight hours, it automatically must be rabid. In this case, the raccoon wasn't really acting sluggish or unusual. It was just walking around at a normal pace in my backyard.
READ MORE: Alligators in Massachusetts? It Has Happened
According to mass.gov, spotting a raccoon during daylight hours doesn't necessarily mean the animal is rabid. It's perfectly normal to see a raccoon during the day, especially if food is available or if the animal has been spooked from its den.
I Have Dubbed This Little Guy Berkshire County's 'Christmas Raccoon'
If you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Pittsfield, Westfield, Springfield, etc, chances are at some point you may see a raccoon. If you see one during the day or at night, just play it safe and keep your distance. I think in my case, the raccoon was just stopping by to wish my family a Merry Christmas.
WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz