City of Pittsfield Declares Snow Emergency for Thursday Morning

With a forecast that looks to expect rain changing over for snow from tomorrow (Thursday, January 19th) into Friday (January 20th), the City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency that will begin Thursday morning at 7 a.m.

As a result of the snow emergency declared, it is being asked of residents that they use off-street parking. This will allow for proper snow removal. However, in the event that off-street parking is not available, residents may look to the following regulations provided by multiple sources:

Non-permitted vehicle are also prohibited from using municipal parking during the hours from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Should any non-permitted vehicle be in violation of this, their vehicle may be towed away at the expense of the vehicle owner.

The city is also reminding residents of Pittsfield that sidewalks and ramps abutting their property must be cleared of snow within a 24-hour time period after the storm ends. Any disposing of snow onto the streets or sidewalks is in violation of a city ordinance.

As for the forecast, according to AccuWeather, they look for it to be cloudy with a high of 35, with on-and-off rain and drizzle, mainly in the afternoon. They are also saying to watch for icy spots, so please be careful, not just on the roads, but also walking on the sidewalks.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. on Friday evening. Total accumulation that is expected is between 2 to 6 inches of snow while there may be two-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation. This advisory is for all of Berkshire County. It's also for Bennington, Western Windham, and Eastern Windham Counties in Vermont.

Stay safe out there, everyone!

