City of Pittsfield offering 2 free at-home test kits to residents

Pittsfield announced today on the City of Pittsfield Facebook page that free at-home tests kits are now available. Residents can pick up the limit of two test kits per household directly from the Health Department at 100 North Street in Pittsfield.

In mid-January, the federal government announced free at-home test kits were available through a government website free of charge. So, between the feds and now the local offerings, a household can receive a total of 6 at-home test kits to have available when needed.

The entire federal government sign-up process takes less than a minute. Click on this link https://www.covidtests.gov/...click on the "Order Free At-Home Tests" and fill out the simple form that will ask for your name, address, and email address.

You will see your "Order Summary" which will show that you will not be charged for the test kits. Hit the "Check Out Now" tab and your order will be sent. Those who registered last month have begun receiving their kits in the mail. The USPS is delivering the kits with the normal mail delivery.

Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of 4 free at-home tests from USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:

*Limit of one order per residential address

*One order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

*Orders will ship free starting in late January

If you need an immediate COVID-19 test you are advised to seek out other testing resources in your area.

