Classes Will Be Offered To Assist Families During Trying Times

There is no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has put a major dent on our daily lives and the stress has taken it's toll on a majority of people during these trying times. The National Alliance On Mental Illness of Berkshire County (NAMI) has an alternative to combat this never-ending battle.

The first of eight Family-To-Family virtual classes will take place on Wednesday February 3rd via Zoom between the hours of 6 and 8:30 pm. You must pre-register for any of all of these courses by sending an e-mail to namibc@mamibc.org

Family-To-Family is a class that reaches out to individuals who are 18 or older living with a mental illness as these sessions will facilitate a better understanding of increasing your coping skills during these rough patches that we are experiencing. All participants are empowered to become advocates for those family members who rely on this much-needed help. The course is taught by trained family members who have previously lived with this experience and also includes current information about self-care, communication skills and making the right choices for recovery.

NAMI Berkshire County is committed to providing information, referral, classes, workshops, support groups and advocacy for family members and caregivers of people in our community who are living with mental illness as the organization strives to offer acceptance and hope for all who are wrestling with these daily trials and tribulations in their lives.

For more information, call (413) 443-1666 or visit NAMI's web site

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Berkshire County's National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) for on-air and on-line usage)