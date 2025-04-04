Massachusetts absolutely loves its Italian restaurants. While there is definitely plenty of great restaurants and eateries of that variety to choose from throughout the Bay State, there's always one that stands out as a spot to put on your bucket list if you're looking for the best Italian spot in Massachusetts. Recently, this particular spot took the prestigious title of the best Italian restaurant in the state.

Recently, the ever-so-popular food publication 'Love Food' released its picks for the best Italian restaurant in every state. Given the plethora of fine Italian cuisine in the Bay State, this couldn't have been an easy pick to make. But the Italian joint that came away with the accolades is well deserving of the notoriety.

Where is the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If you head out east to Boston's North End, that is where you'll find this elegant spot on Hanover Street. That would be at Trattoria Il Panino.

If you're a fan of Italian, then you're might already be salivating just from the sight of their dishes on their social media. Here's why 'Love Food' picked Trattoria Il Panino as the best Italian restaurant in Massachusetts:

Claiming to be Boston's first original trattoria, this low-key restaurant serves up freshly made pasta and sumptuous seafood. The calamari, zucchini flowers, and slow-cooked lamb, beef, veal, and pork ragù all come highly recommended. For the authentic Amalfi Coast experience (when the weather allows), grab a table outside overlooking Boston's historic, and very Italian, North End.

Trattoria Il Panino is open Sunday thru Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and then late night on Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m. You can check out their full menu at the link provided here. That's one more great Massachusetts restaurant to add to your bucket list considering they are the best Italian restaurant in the state.

