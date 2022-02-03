If Berkshire County Residents Ignore These 4 Easy Duties, It Could Cost Them

Over the years, I have had my fair share of mail not getting delivered during the winter season. While at work in the southern Berkshires, there have been a couple of times where mail wasn't delivered to the radio station because we didn't clear enough snow out in front of the station's mailbox. As a result, I would have to travel to the local post office to retrieve our mail. The staff learned their lesson and we went to the extreme, clearing out a ton of snow in front of the mailbox.

The Mailbox Snow Clearing Situation Also Happened at My Berkshire County Home

In addition to mail not being delivered at work, the situation has also happened to me at my house. Like anyone who has experienced our share of classic Berkshire County storms throughout the years, I would go outside after each storm, snow blow, and shovel. In my early years of owning a home, I did shovel in front of the mailbox but I didn't clear enough snow to meet the requirements as set by the post office. Lo and behold I didn't receive my mail and as a result one of my bills didn't get paid on time. You can imagine what happened next. You're correct. I ended up getting slapped with a late fee.

What is the Correct Way of Clearing Snow From a Mailbox?

As noted in a Pennsylvania Real-Time News Article, it is recommended that you clear snow from a 30-foot swath in front of the mailbox -- 15 feet before the mailbox and 15 feet after it.

See the Official Mailbox Snow Clearing Diagram from the U.S. Post Office

The United States Post Office also asks that the following three items be cleared of snow to prevent injuries to your letter carrier.

walkways

steps

overhangs

Clearing snow correctly ahead of time will save you a headache in the long run.

