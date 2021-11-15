Cleveland Bank Robber Found After 52 Years In Massachusetts

Whenever I see or hear about an incident concerning theft or thievery of some kind, I always think of that great quote attributed to the legendary Greek storyteller and fabulist Aesop: "We hang the petty thieves and elect the great ones to public office."

In quite a remarkable story(which I'm sure will be made into a movie someday), the U.S. Marshals Service reports that one of the biggest Cleveland bank robbery mysteries in history has finally been solved, 52 years later.

Theodore John Conrad was working as a teller at Cleveland's Society National Bank when he robbed it on July 11, 1969. Conrad was only twenty years old. On July 11, Conrad took about $215,000, threw it in a paper bag, and just walked out the front door.

When Conrad didn't show up at work after a couple of days, the bank then checked their vault and realized the money was missing. In today's dollars, $215,000 would equate to approximately $1.7 million.

Now, 52 years after the fact, authorities say that they have tracked Conrad down, although he already passed away earlier this year. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Conrad, since 1970, had been living under the identity of Thomas Randele in the Boston suburb of Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

Cleveland-based U.S. Marshals made the discovery after matching paperwork that Ted Conrad filled out in the 1960s with those Thomas Randele completed in 2014 when he filed for bankruptcy.

Investigators on the case learned that approximately a year before the robbery, Conrad became obsessed with the Steve McQueen movie, "The Thomas Crown Affair", released in 1968. The plot of the movie concerns a bank robbery committed by a millionaire businessman.

Apparently, after seeing the movie numerous times, Conrad bragged to his friends about how easy it would be to steal money from a bank. He even told his friends that he planned to actually do it.

Ironically, the suburb of Boston where Conrad ended up moving was right near the actual location where they filmed the 1968 movie. Conrad's story has been depicted numerous times on such television shows as "Unsolved Mysteries" and "America's Most Wanted."

Conrad ended up beginning a new life in Massachusetts. He worked as a car salesman and got married and had a child. Thomas Randele died of lung cancer earlier this year in May. He was 71 years old.

For more on the story, visit the U.S. Marshals website here.

