Close to 60 Degrees Today…Snow Predicted for the Berkshires on Saturday…

As we inch closer to the official start of winter on Monday we will be experiencing March-like temperatures today and the National Weather Service is predicting snow in the Berkshires on Saturday.

It is believed that drastic changes in weather and temperature cause you to catch a cold or the flu. The is a myth according to an article in Heal+h Plus. According to the article, it is not the cold weather or the change in temperature that causes you to get sick you need to be exposed to bacteria or viruses for that to happen. However, the Heal+h Plus article does state that the change in the humidity can weaken your immune system. So with spring-like temperature today and cold and snow on Saturday it’s a good practice to get plenty of sleep, take in plenty of vitamin c, and eat your vegetables.

How much snow can we expect on Saturday? The latest Nation Weather Service forecast is below…

Today

A slight chance of showers before 8am. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

A chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night

A slight chance of snow after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Snow before 1pm, then snow and sleet between 1pm and 4pm, then rain after 4pm. High near 34. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Rain or freezing rain before 10pm, then sleet between 10pm and 4am, then a chance of snow after 4am. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday

A chance of snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

