It can be tough to find a good job with a decent wage. As a matter of fact, it was recently reported that employees are "job-hugging." Job hugging isn't just holding to a job, but holding on to a job for dear life. According to CNBC, the quit rate has hovered around 2% since the start of the year. Outside of the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic, levels haven’t been that consistently low since early 2016. Job hopping has become a thing of the past as more employees cling to their current positions.

A Massachusetts Industrial Plant Plans to Close and Eliminate 300 Jobs

While employees are trying to hold on to their jobs, some places continue to lay off workers. A round of layoffs is expected in Northampton, Massachusetts, as the Coca-Cola bottling plant in that city plans to eliminate 300 jobs and close permanently. The layoffs come at a time when more people are turning away from soda for healthier beverage options.

The Shutdown of the Massachusetts Plant Isn't Surprising

A recent Newsbreak article reports, the plant shutdown doesn't come as a surprise, as the closure was originally scheduled for 2023 but was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. The bottling process will now be handled by third-party operators as Coca-Cola focuses more on marketing and less on manufacturing. Coca-Cola states that this change will make the bottling process more efficient.

What This Means for Northampton

People Matters reports that, with the planned job elimination of approximately 300 employees, Northampton faces not only the loss of jobs but also the erosion of tax and utility revenues tied to the plant. The property is now valued at over $20 million, posting a substantial fiscal presence in local records.

