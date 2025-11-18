Berkshire County is filled with many unique, local shops that are cherished by residents and visitors alike. One of those rests on Main Street in Great Barrington and has become iconic over the years.

Remembering Robin's Candy in Great Barrington

Robin's Candy was the go-to candy store for many locals and tourists in downtown Great Barrington and the surrounding areas. The shop offered nostalgic treats and modern sweets. I particularly remember seeing those giant gummy bears for sale. Seeing those always made me smile.

A Staple for the Holiday Season in Berkshire County

Speaking of smiles, Robin's Candy; while always a shop that would bring smiles to people's faces. The shop seemed to accomplish this even more during the holiday season. I remember broadcasting live from the holiday stroll and seeing tons of people in Robin's Candy having a great time as they rediscovered their childhood favorites. The shop had a way of transporting you back to your youth when times were simple and candy was one of your top priorities.

The Berkshire Tradition Continues with a New Name and New Owner

The great news is that even though Robin Helfand no longer owns Robin's Candy, the store has been rebranded as Coco's Candy and will stay at the 288 Main Street location in Great Barrington. Coco's owner, Elise Contarsy, said the following about the new candy shop and its intentions.

Our goal is to continue being a joyful part of the community —a place where families, friends, and visitors can experience the nostalgia of childhood favorites and discover something new. We’re honored to carry on the sweet tradition at the center of Great Barrington.

You're Invited to a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for this Beloved Berkshire County Shop

Coco's Candy will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the shop this Friday, November 21, at 10:30 am. The community is invited. Learn more about Coco's Candy by going here.

