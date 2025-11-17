Massachusetts has been experiencing some cold, blustery weather lately, and though New Englanders are built for frigid temperatures, I haven't been a fan of the cold conditions we have been experiencing. I'm just not ready for it.

Berkshire County Has Been Treated With Snow Over the Past Week

Parts of Berkshire County have received some snowy conditions twice in the past week, and though it hasn't amounted to much, I was personally hoping we would continue with the 50-degree weather we had in the weeks prior. Even as I write this, the wind is whipping around outside, and it's only 30 degrees. Why can't this have waited until at least December?

Soon we'll be outside snowblowing and shoveling our driveways. Heck, I don't know about you, but I had to brush off and scrape my windshield this morning. What can I say? It's the Berkshires, and this weather comes with territory. Taking an optimistic approach, I'm reminding myself that it could be colder, and at least we're not experiencing sub-zero temperatures. That kind of cold can wait until January.

What's The Coldest Day on Record in Massachusetts?

Speaking of sub-zero, did you know the coldest temperature on record in Massachusetts occurred on January 22, 1984? It's true. On that day, the low was −40 °F (40 °C) in the town of Chester. When I see that, I remind myself that it could be worse. Anyway, if we could have a couple more mild days before winter officially sets in, I would be grateful. You never know, it's the Berkshires: if you don't like the current weather conditions in Berkshire County, just wait 10 minutes.

