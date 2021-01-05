College Art Majors Could be Awarded $5K in Fellowship Grants

Berkshire County college art majors are invited to apply for the 2021 juried Berkshire Art Association College Fellowship Show. $5,000 in fellowship grants will be awarded to college art majors whose work is selected. The Fellowship is open to Berkshire County residents enrolled as art majors at any college in the country, as well as to non-residents majoring in art at a Berkshire County college – Berkshire Community College, MCLA, Williams, and Simon’s Rock.

The call for art will open on Friday, Jan. 8, and close on Sunday, Feb. 21 , 2021 at 11:59 pm. Submission will be through this link. The show will open on Apr. 2 and run until Apr. 20, 2021. The Virtual Awards Ceremony is Saturday, Apr. 9 at 6:00 pm.

BAA President Mary Beth Eldridge stated the following:

In a difficult year, the BAA board hopes to award at least $5000, especially knowing that during this pandemic, many students have found themselves isolated and challenged to gather sufficient supplies to pursue their projects.

A gallery of recent BAA Fellowship winners may be found by going here.

The mission of the BAA is to connect artists and the community in order to inspire creativity and increase access to the visualciation arts. The BAA Fellowship is funded in part by the Norman and Rose Avnet Fellowship Endowment and private donations. Additionally, local artists support the Fellowship through their 10x10 inch art donated to the 10x10 RAP (Real Art Party) at the Berkshire Museum. This year, the 10x10 RAP will be held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 as part of the City of Pittsfield’s 10x10 Festival.

You can get additional information, by going here or contact fellowships@berkshireartassociation.org.

(information sent to WSBS from the Berkshire Art Association for online and on-air use)