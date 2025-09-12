With Massachusetts students back in college, it's an important reminder for students to strive to prevent fires in their living spaces. College fires are a harsh reality that can be prevented with a little preparation and know-how.

It's College Fire Safety Month in Massachusetts

September is College Fire Safety Month in Massachusetts. One of the reasons for this is that more fires occur on campus in September than in any other month. Mass.gov reports that major fire activity has occurred in Massachusetts student living spaces over the years.

Massachusetts fire departments reported 2,491 fires in student dormitories, fraternities, and sororities in Massachusetts between 2020 and 2024. These fires caused five civilian injuries, 11 fire service injuries, and around $3.7 million in estimated damages. More than 90% of them were related to unsafe cooking, with unattended cooking the most common factor.

In some ways, these results aren't surprising to hear. When I lived in college dorms, there were many students on my floor cooking in their rooms. It's part of college life, but it needs to be done safely.

Some Fire Safety Tips for Massachusetts College Students to Consider When Cooking

If you're a college student, here are some safety tips to follow when cooking in college living spaces.

Never leave cooking unattended

Keep flammable items like paper and towels away from burners,

Use a lid to smother any small flames

Don't cook with aluminium foil in microwaves

Use microwave-safe containers

Make Sure Those Alarms are Working in Order

It's also important to make sure you have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms in college living spaces. Check the expiration dates on the alarms and make sure each unit contains fresh batteries. This doesn't only apply to college students but to everyone. Get more details about College Fire Safety Month in Massachusetts by going here.

