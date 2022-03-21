Come November 1, You Can No Longer Chuck This Big Item In A Dumpster In Massachusetts
It was more spring cleaning this weekend in my house. Nothing like it, right? Windows open, the smell of Windex and other cleaners wafting through the air. It's also the time to purge, you know, like old kid's toys.
No matter how you get rid of them, whether it be donating to the Goodwill or giving them to a neighbor, some will most likely end up in the trash or a dumpster.
Which brings me to the ole dumpster rule(s). It's gotta be an environmentally safe world these days and you can't go chucking anything you want anywhere!
You already know the dumpster paint rule.
Here is a list of items that you should not put into dumpsters:
- Automobile tires
- Medical waste (learn how to dispose of those here)
- Paint cans (or any container with paint, paint thinner, or wood stain)
- Car batteries and lithium batteries
- Railroad ties
- Propane tanks (please do not, this has been known to cause explosions)
- Household cleaners
- Refrigerators -newenglandenterprises.com
WELL, COME NOVEMBER 1, MASSACHUSETTS IS ADDING THREE MORE ITEMS YOU CAN NO LONGER DISPOSE OF...
This is a big one, well, if it's king size anyway!
Yes, you can add a mattress to that list of things that can no longer be disposed of in Massachusetts.
Effective November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is adding mattresses to list of materials that are banned from disposal. This applies to any mattresses, including foundations or box springs, except for mattresses that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil, or hazardous substances. -recyclingworksma.com
The good news is that mattresses are full of recyclable materials (there are exceptions), so that's the best way to go!
