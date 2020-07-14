Come On In For A Swim At Berkshire South

Good news regarding The Berkshire South Community Center: The Crissey Road facility in Great Barrington, Massachusetts will be welcoming back members on Wednesday, July 15th. Phase One of their re-opening immediately takes effect as tri-state region swimmers who are yearning to take a refreshing dip into their pool may now do so. Members must adhere to a new set of guidelines that need to be followed:

Reservations are REQUIRED. Walk-ins will NOT be permitted. Please call (413) 528-2810, extension 10 to secure your spot.

Reservations need to be made on the half hour in 50 minute increments.

You must connect with a front desk associate before your arrival at The Center. Voice Mails and e-mail requests will NOT be accepted.

Only ONE reservation per space day is allowed.

Active members ages 13 and over will receive first priority. Walk-Ins, day passes, guests of members with complimentary passes will NOT be allowed. For information on a future membership, log on to The Berkshire South Community center web site.

The warm and splash pools and aqua aerobic classes will NOT be available at the present time.

24 hour notice is required if a reservation needs to be cancelled. If you accumulate three "no-shows" or late cancellations, members will receive a mandatory two week suspension.

One swimmer per lane as social distancing guidelines will be STRICTLY enforced as members MUST follow all directional arrows exhibited and masks are required, except when swimmers are in the pool. Towel service has been discontinued.

Showers will NOT be available after swimming. Locker rooms are open for rest rooms and pre-shower usage only. Bring a minimal amount of items during your visit. Those with a rented locker MUST clear out their belongings as soon as possible. Members will also be provided with cleaning materials to secure everyone's protection.

At your first visit, you will be required to sign a new waiver of liability. Lifeguards will also be available for further assistance as guests must informed them if they need to use rest rooms or accessible changing spaces prior to departure.

Water fountains will only be available for bottle refilling as members should bring their own full water bottles.

As we all try to adapt to these changes that have been issued during the pandemic, The Center asks for everyone's patience during these trying times as this first step allows everyone to return towards their normal fitness routines that have been dormant since mid-March. We'll keep you posted on more developments when they became available.

For more information, contact The Center at (413) 528-2810, extension 10.

