Comedians Are Going To Hold A Live Streaming “Outrage Telethon” Over EPA’s proposed GE PCB Toxic Waste Dump

Top comics Join for a Multi-Platform Telethon to fight EPA’s proposed GE PCB Toxic Waste Dump in Berkshire County MA. - July 24 at 8 pm

On Friday, July 24 at 8 pm comedian Kevin Bartini (The Daily Show, The Colbert Report) will host a telethon entitled Western Masshole from his family home in Lee, Massachusetts. This event marks the release of his newest album of the same name.

Western Masshole is his love letter to New England and has promised to donate his personal proceeds from album resales to the anti-toxic waste dump movement.

Lee, Massachusetts, is one of the two towns along with Lenox, Massachusetts whose land the proposed dump will be housed.

The event will also feature appearances by a who’s who of comedy and television including Kevin Nealon (SNL), Bobby Slayton, Rick Younger (Mean Girls on Broadway), John Fugelsang (Sirius XM), Tony Deyo (Comedy Central), Judah Friedlander (30 Rock), Yamaneika Saunders (Drunk History), and Tom Cotter (America’s Got Talent) and can be seen by visiting WesternMasshole.com

Kevin Bartini said,

When we picked a release date of July 24th, I had no idea that that would fall a week into the EPA’s public comment window regarding the dump. So I decided to call in some favors and to reach out to everyone in the comedy community that I could reach. We have one night to get as many people possible to register their disgust to the EPA and their government.

The people of Western Massachusetts were blindsided by the proposed dump. Approved by town selectmen without the benefit of public consent, the proposed toxic waste dump would save GE hundreds of millions of dollars while exposing local residents to horrific levels of carcinogens.

Instead of transporting the waste out of state to a treatment facility to be destroyed, GE will simply bury them in an abandoned quarry. GE’s PCB pollution in the Housatonic, if dredged cheaply threatens to spread poison south through Connecticut, into the Long Island Sound. Millions of American’s will be affected.

The whole night will be a lot of fun. Like an old fashioned telethon, I have funny, talented, and famous friends stopping by to perform, comedy, magic, music, and more.

Mixed between and amongst comedic segments, Bartini will speak with local residents and scientists to explain just what is at stake and how dangerous this is for everyone. Viewers will be asked to visit WesternMasshole.com to access email links and contact links for EPA and local officials.

News of this dump hit us in February, fundraisers had been planned for April but then the CV pandemic put a stop to that. Rumors of construction have begun buzzing over the last few weeks. The pandemic stopped us gathering together to fight this but it did not slow down the dump. I guess, if you are in the toxic waste dump biz you already have decent masks at your disposal.

I’ve made a lot of friends and contacts over my career. and I’m not the type to ask much favors of others. But this is one of those, save my home town, literal matter of life and death situations. So I’m going all out. I anticipate 25 to 30 guests on my show. More names will be added to the roster throughout the week and there will definitely be some big stars dropping in unannounced.

Western Masshole Album Release and Get Out The Outrage Telethon will stream live on Friday, July 24th starting at 8:00pm EST and will go late into the night.

Streaming links for Facebook Live, Youtube, Instagram etc will be posted on WesternMasshole.com