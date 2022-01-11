Comfort Food In The Berskhires, Do You Have A Favorite?

When you have had a bad day or at home wanting something that tastes good.

Comforting eats got your back. From soups to casseroles to all things cheesy, they'll soothe your soul and fill your tummy.

Everyone has the certain "go-to food" that makes everything better and it makes you feel like being wrapped up in a warm blanket

Here is a good one, to start the list, beef stew with biscuits, warms your belly, and is great during cold weather.

Get creative and make yourself a homemade pizza, there is something very comforting about the oozy delicious melty cheese on top.

MMMM, cheese grits definitely will warm you up, you can make it sweet with sugar on top, my hubby Scott loves them that way, I like to go more savory with shrimp.

Comfort dinner time, Smothered Pork Chops, This classic Southern recipe is so easy to make.

This would not be a comfort food list unless you add cheezy mac & cheese.

How about roast, carrots, onions, and potatoes, AKA, pot roast for the meat lover.

You can spruce up this comfort food with sour cream, cheese. I am talking about chili, some folks like it whit beans, me not so much. But don't forget to make some sweet cornbread with it.

Spaghetti and Meatballs, Making your own meatballs and sauce makes it even better.

How could I forget this one! Crockpot Chicken and Dumplings, This soup is comfort food at its finest.

Chicken Pot Pie, Making your own crust takes this pot pie to the next level., speaking of trust, you gotta love when it is hot and you crack through the crust.

Grilled cheese sandwich and a creamy soup, I like that on a rainy day.

French Onion Bread Bowl Is it even winter if you're not eating soup in a bread bowl?

