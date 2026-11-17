Being a lifelong Berkshire resident, one thing I love about the area is that you can go out, seek excitement, and you don't have to look very far. You can enjoy concerts throughout the county, including Tanglewood, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Mass MoCa, Barrington Hall, The Colonial Theatre, and the list goes on and on. Plus, you can enjoy local restaurants, hiking, shopping, and partaking in holiday events. The weekends, especially in towns like Great Barrington, Williamstown, and Lenox, bring in the hustle and bustle no matter what time of year. You can get involved in the action as much or as little as you want.

Berkshire County Also Offers Plenty of Relaxation and Comfort

The other thing I love about living in the Berkshires is that you get the best of both worlds. While it's true the county has plenty of exciting activities to choose from, it's not overcrowded or overwhelmingly busy like a big city. With the rolling hills and wide-open spaces, there's room to breathe, take in the scenery, and relax in a quiet climate if that's what you're looking for. Now, that's comfort.

READ MORE: Berkshire Town Receives National Recognition from Travel + Leisure

Two Berkshire County Towns Are Among The Most Comfortable for Seniors in All of Massachusetts

It's no surprise that World Atlas included two Berkshire County towns as Massachusetts most comfortable for seniors in all of Massachusetts.

Lenox

World Atlas included Lenox in its list, noting that Tanglewood, Shakespeare and Company, and The Mount add to some of the richest culture for retirees in the entire Bay State. Plus, the downtown area is a fairly easy walk for folks of all ages. Berkshire Medical Center is also in neighboring Pittsfield. The center is about 15-20 minutes away from Lenox.

READ MORE: Two New England States are Among the Friendliest in America for 2026

Great Barrington

World Atlas also included Great Barrington in its list. World Atlas named the town's Main Street and Railroad Street as the Main Street of the Southern Berkshires. There's plenty to explore, from local restaurants, book shops, antique shops, and the Mahwaie Performing Arts Center. I would also like to add that the town's Holiday Stroll on the second Saturday of December, along with the Tuesday night free Sounds of Summer concerts (in July and August) at the Great Barrington VFW, are not to be missed. Plus, Great Barrington is home to the community's beloved rural hospital, Fairview Hospital.

If you're a senior looking for rest, relaxation, and comfort, consider taking a tour of the Berkshires; you won't be disappointed.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein