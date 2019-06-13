The Bidwell House Museum will present a series of history talks this summer at The Tyringham Union Church on Main Street in Tyringham as this month's forum will focus on coming to terms with Colonial America. The lecture takes place on Saturday, June 15th at 10:30 am.

A recent scholarly study of native Americans flourished around the year 1800 as we got to extend our knowledge of this subject matter that goes well beyond Squanto and Pocahontas, but to a surprising degree, the language on hand is still familiar to such notable figures as William Bradford and Captain John Smith.

James Merrell will be present to sort out some answers for those in attendance. He is a professor of American History at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York. The Minnesota native is also a recipient of several fellowships including The Guggenheim Foundation and the N-E-H. He is also an author who penned "The Indians New World: Catawbas and Their Neighbors From European Contact Through The Era Of Removal" and the Pulitzer Prize winning "Into The American Woods". Both of his books won the Bancroft Prize.

Admission is $15 per person and $10 for museum members. For tickets and more information on future lectures, log on here

