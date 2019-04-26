Coming Up….A Pair Of Classical Concerts In South County

The Berkshire Bach Society is proud to present a pair of performances including a solo violin recital by Eugene Drucker featuring Bach sonatas and Partitas. He has appeared with various orchestras in Montreal, Brussels, Antwerp, Liege, Austin, Hartford, Richmond, Toledo and The Rhineland-Palatinate. The Columbia University and Julliard School graduate also appeared with The American Symphony Orchestra and The Aspen Chamber Symphony.

Here is your chance to see this versatile performer LIVE on Saturday, April 27th at The 1st Congregational Church, located at 251 Main Street in Great Barrington. Tickets for the 5 pm show will be available at the door with open seating priced at $25, Berkshire Bach society members are admitted for only $20 or you can choose open and preferred seating for only $50.

A solo piano recital and fund raiser featuring Simone Dinnerstein will be held at 4 pm on Sunday May 5th. All proceeds will benefit The Berkshire Bach Society. The New York Times praised her as an "utterly distinctive voice in the forest of Bach interpretation". Time magazine described her work as "arresting freshness and subtlety". The Washington Post has called her live performances "spellbinding" and The New Yorker described her as "lean, knowing and elegant".

You can see for yourself as Simone will be performing in a private setting here in South Egremont, Massachusetts. Advance reservations are required as seating is limited. For details, head over to the Berkshire Bach web site by going here . You can also call (413) 528-9555.

Berkshire Bach Society Executive Director Paula Hatch appeared on Friday's edition of "Let's Talk" with Ron Carson to discuss these performances on WSBS. In case you missed it the first time around or you would like to revisit this lively discussion, an encore broadcast will air this weekend on The Saturday Morning Chat at 10:05 am immediately following The Trading Post. .

You can access the chat by tuning in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. Listen LIVE on line by logging on to our web site . Download the FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone and or mobile device at your local app store or chime in via Google Home or Amazon Alexa enabled devices. Complete set-up instructions are available on our home page at wsbs.com