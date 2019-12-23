Committee Seeks Nominations for Second Du Bois Legacy Award

From the Town of Great Barrington

The town’s W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Committee is seeking nominations for its second annual Du Bois Legacy Award. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 8, 2020.

The online nomination form can be found here.

The award will be presented at the W.E.B. Du Bois birthday celebration on Feb. 23, 2020.

The Town of Great Barrington presents the award annually to recognize outstanding contributions by individuals or organizations whose work is either “directly related to research, scholarship, literature, arts or journalism” about W.E.B. Du Bois, or whose work embodies the principles of his contributions related to civil rights, progressive education, economic justice or racial equality.

Nominees can be local or national figures, provided their work reflects the award criteria, though a Berkshire region connection is preferred.

The first recipient of the W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Award was Dr. David Levering Lewis, Du Bois scholar and Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer.

For further information please email Randy Weinstein, chair, W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Committee: duboiscenter@gmail.com