Massachusetts is experiencing cooler temperatures, especially during the overnight hours. With kids returning to school in a matter of days, you can feel that fall is in the air.

September is a transition month and one of my favorites. I like the fact that for much of the month, it's technically still summer, but fall is hovering. Still having light in the late afternoon hours mixed with cool temperatures is something I would be happy with year-round. Of course, September also means that some sicknesses will be popping up as kids spend more time in school buildings.

3 Sicknesses Massachusetts Kids May Experience as They Spend More Time in School

Some of the sicknesses that you may see in your child once fall sets in include the following:

Common cold/Rhinovirus

Common signs and symptoms include a runny nose or nasal congestion, coughing, sneezing, sore throat, headache, and mild body aches. There is no vaccine, treatment, or medicine to prevent or cure illnesses caused by rhinoviruses.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)

This respiratory virus infects the nose, throat, and lungs. RSV symptoms make it difficult to distinguish it from the common cold or other respiratory viruses. For immunization information, go here.

Stomach Bug/Norovirus

While Norovirus outbreaks can occur in many settings, the CDC notes that Norovirus outbreaks also frequently occur in schools, childcare centers, colleges, and universities. Close quarters, shared spaces, and high-touch surfaces make it easy for norovirus to spread in schools. Signs and symptoms include nausea, vomiting, Diarrhea, abdominal pain, cramping, headache, fever, muscle aches, fatigue, and dehydration.

If Your Child is Sick, Keep the Youngster Out of School

No matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, the Berkshires, or anywhere in the Bay State, kids will be returning to school soon. If your child has any signs of sickness, keep the youngster out of school and let's start this school season off on the right foot.

