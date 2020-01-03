Community Rallies Together for Former WSBS DJ’s Family

Former WSBS afternoon host Mike Quinlan and his wife Charlene welcomed their twins, Marshall and Mazie Quinlan on July 15 2019. Mazie was born with Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum (PA/IVS), hypoplastic right heart and hyperinsulinism. PA/IVS is a rare congenital cardiac defect that researchers estimate about 550 babies in the U.S. are born with each year.

The citizens of Lee, MA (Mike's hometown) have rallied together to put on a concert to help offset the Qunlinan's financial burden. The "Music for Mazie and Marshall" concert will take place this Saturday, Jan.4, 6:30pm at the Lee Middle and High School auditorium and will feature performances from 16-piece jazz band Berkshire Big Band. Mike's hard rock, blues, progressive band "Twisted Evolution" will be performing as well. Saturday's event includes a 50/50 raffle and a concession stand.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling or emailing Christina McHugh at (413) 243-4959 or email cmc81888@aol.com or by calling Allison MeChek at (413) 822-0645 or email allisonmechek@gmail.com

If you cannot attend the concert but want to donate you can do so by going here.

(portions of article taken from The Berkshire Record)