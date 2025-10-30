Millions of people will be losing SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) funds this weekend. States are scrambling to figure out an alternative to feeding people who require SNAP.

Get our free mobile app

One organization in the southern Berkshires, Berkshire South Regional Community Center at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington, is expanding its free community suppers program to help shoulder the burden that the SNAP expiration will leave folks in Berkshire County who rely on the program.

Free Community Suppers at Berkshire South Regional Community Suppers Start This Monday

Berkshire South has been planning for the expansion of the free community suppers program for several months, but with the news of SNAP funds expiring on November 1, the center accelerated the expansion. Free community suppers will be available at Berkshire South every Monday from 5:00 - 6:00 pm at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington, beginning this Monday, November 3.

loading...

Who Can Attend the Free Community Dinners? Are Reservations Required?

The free community suppers are open to all, and no reservations are needed, but meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Berkshire South's Executive Director, Jenise Lucy, said the following regarding the free community suppers expansion:

It’s an important step forward in serving our neighbors and the fact that it comes during a time of increased food insecurity makes it all the more meaningful

READ MORE: Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas Offering Up Opportunities for the Magical Weekend

It's worth noting that some weeks the community suppers at Berkshire South will be in-person only (with no takeouts), and some weeks will be take-out only. You can check the schedule ahead of time to see if the supper will be in-person or take-out for that week by going here or by calling Berkshire South Regional Community Supper at (413) 528-2810.

Where Does the Funding for Berkshire South's Free Community Suppers Come From?

The funding for these meals is made possible by Greylock Federal Credit Union, Fallon Health, the Jewish Women's Foundation of the Berkshires, and the Pepita Foundation. Get more details about the free community suppers at Berkshire South by going here.

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz