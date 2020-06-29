Community’s Appreciation Toward Chief Walsh (Comments)

Last month WSBS reported that current Great Barrington Chief of Police William Walsh will be retiring on Dec. 24 of this year, his 65th birthday. You can read that article by going here.

After we posted the information to our Facebook page, the community spoke out on Facebook showing their friendship, support and love to the chief. You can read some of those comments below:

-I had the pleasure of serving under him as well..the town will miss him more than it knows. A good chief and great friend

-We are very fortunate to have been blessed with such a wonderful Police Chief for so many years here in Great Barrington. Those shoes will be tough to fill. Wishing Chief Walsh and family great happiness in your retirement. You will be greatly missed.

-That was a quick 40 years! I was on the force when he started..congrats Chief!

-40 years of service and he is only turning 65 years old. Truly worked his whole life as chief. GB won’t be the same.

-Bill was always a good guy. Frankly, in 45 years in the news business, the one task I hated in markets big and small was the daily cop shop calls and visits. Bill was an exception, setting the tone for his entire department. He still looks like a teenager, I see.

-Thank you Chief Walsh for your dedicated service.

-Sad to see him go. A great Chief and a great person. Congratulations Bill

-Congrats Chief Walsh! And thank you for your years of dedicated service.

-Many blessings. Working with you during the GB Fair was wonderful Thank you for your service

-A really nice man! wishing you all the best Chief! Congratulations!

-Roberta Peterson Sarnacki A class act for sure! Congrats!

-Congrats Chief!! We’re going to miss you!

-Congrats!

-Congratulations Bill! A job well done!

-Congratulations! Chief William Walsh!

Eventhough this information is widely known throughout the community, we once again wanted to show the public what a great person Chief Walsh is (in case you didn't see the Facebook comments back in May) and how much the community appreciates him as a man, as the chief, along with the dedication and excellence to the community. Indeed, Great Barrington wont be quite the same.