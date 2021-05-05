Comprehensive Updates From the Town Of Sheffield

We are in ALWAYS in touch with the latest events throughout our entire tri-state region as the town of Sheffield has plenty of news to share with their residents during the merry month of May. Here are the latest happenings:

Town elections will take place on Monday, May 10th from 9 am to 7 pm at The Sheffield Senior Center located at 25 Cook Road. All residents casting their ballots in person MUST wear masks and proper social distancing of keeping voters 6 feet apart will be strictly enforced as per Massachusetts state COVID-19 guidelines.

On Wednesday, May 5th, a total of 216 gallon Geobin home composting bins will be available to the general public. These containers are easy to assemble and do not contain tops as this precaution has been taken to prevent bears or other wildlife from tearing them apart. They are priced at $22 a piece and available to any household in the village or town of Sheffield. To apply for a bin, e mail: townhall@sheffield.gov and don't forget to include your name, permanent residence address and phone number (mobile or land line are acceptable). If approved, you will be contacted by mid-May as time stamps will determine future distributions. This program is funded through The Bay State's DEP Municipal Recycling Dividend Grant.

Sheffield households can dispose of household hazardous waste on Saturday, May 15th from 9 am to 1 pm at The Town of Lee's Waste Water Treatment Plant, located at 379 Pleasant St, parallel to route 102 Pre-registration is required by going here and full details are available by accessing this link.

Here is where your input matters as the town of Sheffield is applying for a much needed grant to install a pair of rapid flashing pedestrian-activated crossing center that will be located at the elementary school's entrance and at The Woodedge Lake crosswalk. You can e mail any suggestions or comments to: rwood@sheffieldma.gov or you can check the town calendar by going here as this topic will be discussed further on Thursday, May 6th at 2 pm.

You can also log on the town of Sheffield's web site for more details on the latest news and future happenings as you can refer to this page for a plethora of information from the gateway to south county.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Town of Sheffield for on-air and on-line usage)