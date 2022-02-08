Concert Tickets Make for a Great Valentine’s Day Gift. Major Tour Just Announced…
If you've got a music lover in your life instead of your cliche flowers, candy or jewelry why not tickets to one of the great shows happening this year within driving distance of Great Barrington, Pittsfield, and North Adams.
The Who has announced “The Who Hits Back” North American tour beginning in April. The closest show for Berkshire rockers to experience this iconic band will be at the TD Garden Boston on Wednesday, May 18th, or in Bethel New York at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Thursday, May 28th. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday morning through Ticketmaster. Presale tickets are available now to American Express cardholders starting at $71 in the nose-bleed seats to $302. Fees will increase the final cost of tickets.
According to Rolling Stone, this tour will be a combination of makeup dates from 2019 when Roger Daltrey was sidelined with vocal issues and 2020 from the pandemic. Additional dates have also been added. According to The Who website in addition to Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, the backup band will include Simon Townshend (Pete’s nephew) on guitar, Zak Starkey (son of Ringo Star) on drums, Loren Gold on keys, Jon Button on bass, Billy Nicholls background vocals and an entire orchestra to perform on Who classics from Tommy, Who’s Next and Quadrophenia and decades of other Who material.
Finally, 2022 is shaping up to be a great year for the return of live music to venues within driving distance of the Berkshires. Whatever your musical taste the list below is a great launching point to research the biggest shows coming to the area. For tickets or additional info check out these links to Ticketmaster and StubHub and other ticket agencies.
Concert Listing Updated 02/08/22
FEBRUARY
Tuesday 02/08/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston--Cancelled
Wednesday 02/09/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston--Cancelled
Thursday 02/17/22 John Mayer – Times Union Center – Albany NY
Friday 02/18/22 Dua Lipa – TD Garden – Boston
Saturday 02/19/22 Tool – TD Garden - Boston
Sunday 02/20/22 Billy Eilish-T.D. Garden – Boston
Monday 02/28/22 Journey with Bill Idol – TD Garden – Boston
MARCH
Wednesday 03/02/22 New Edition – TD Garden – Boston
Friday 03/04/22 John Mayer – TD Garden – Boston
Saturday 03/05/22 John Mayer – TD Garden - Boston
Tuesday 03/22/22 Bad Bunny-T.D. Garden – Boston
MAY
Wednesday 05/18/22 The Who - T.D. Garden – Boston
Thursday 05/28/22 The Who - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel NY
Saturday 05/21/22 Garth Brooks – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough MA
JUNE
Thursday 06/02/22 Zac Brown Band – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Thursday 06/02/22 Tim McGraw – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT
Friday 06/03/22 Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Thursday 06/16/22 Doobie Bros with Michael McDonald -SPCA – Saratoga NY
Friday 06/17/22 Ringo Star and his All-Star Band – Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Saturday 06/18/22 Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston
Tuesday 06/21/21 Steely Dan and Steve Winwood – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Sunday 06/26/22 Jack Johnson – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT
JULY
Sunday 07/03/22 James Taylor - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston
Friday 07/15/22 New Kids, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue – TD Garden
Friday 07/15/22 Zac Brown Band – Fenway Park - Boston
Sunday 07/17/22 Chicago and Brian Wilson – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Sunday 07/17/22 Backstreet Boys – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT
Monday 07/18 Janet Jackson – TD Garden – Boston ------------Cancelled
Tuesday 07/19/22 Foo Fighters – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY
Friday 07/22/22 Rod Stewart-Cheap Trick-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Saturday 07/23/22 Backstreet Boys – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA
Saturday 07/23/22 Back Street Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
AUGUST
Friday 08/05/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden – Boston
Saturday 08/06/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden - Boston
Friday 08/05/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston
Friday 08/06/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston
Wednesday 08/07/21 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park
Wednesday 08/17/22 REO Speedwagon & Styx – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Friday 08/26/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough
Saturday 08/27/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough
SEPTEMBER
Saturday 09/03/22 Judy Collin and Richard Thompson - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance – TD Garden – Boston
Thursday 09/08/22 Aerosmith – Fenway Park - Boston
Saturday 09/10/22 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Fenway Park
OCTOBER
Monday 10/03/22 The Killers – TD Garden – Boston
Friday 10/21/22 Brandi Carlile – TD Garden – Boston