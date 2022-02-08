Concert Tickets Make for a Great Valentine’s Day Gift. Major Tour Just Announced…

If you've got a music lover in your life instead of your cliche flowers, candy or jewelry why not tickets to one of the great shows happening this year within driving distance of Great Barrington, Pittsfield, and North Adams.

The Who has announced “The Who Hits Back” North American tour beginning in April. The closest show for Berkshire rockers to experience this iconic band will be at the TD Garden Boston on Wednesday, May 18th, or in Bethel New York at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Thursday, May 28th. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday morning through Ticketmaster. Presale tickets are available now to American Express cardholders starting at $71 in the nose-bleed seats to $302. Fees will increase the final cost of tickets.

According to Rolling Stone, this tour will be a combination of makeup dates from 2019 when Roger Daltrey was sidelined with vocal issues and 2020 from the pandemic. Additional dates have also been added. According to The Who website in addition to Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, the backup band will include Simon Townshend (Pete’s nephew) on guitar, Zak Starkey (son of Ringo Star) on drums, Loren Gold on keys, Jon Button on bass, Billy Nicholls background vocals and an entire orchestra to perform on Who classics from Tommy, Who’s Next and Quadrophenia and decades of other Who material.

Finally, 2022 is shaping up to be a great year for the return of live music to venues within driving distance of the Berkshires. Whatever your musical taste the list below is a great launching point to research the biggest shows coming to the area. For tickets or additional info check out these links to Ticketmaster and StubHub and other ticket agencies.

Concert Listing Updated 02/08/22

FEBRUARY

Tuesday 02/08/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston--Cancelled

Wednesday 02/09/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston--Cancelled

Thursday 02/17/22 John Mayer – Times Union Center – Albany NY

Friday 02/18/22 Dua Lipa – TD Garden – Boston

Saturday 02/19/22 Tool – TD Garden - Boston

Sunday 02/20/22 Billy Eilish-T.D. Garden – Boston

Monday 02/28/22 Journey with Bill Idol – TD Garden – Boston

MARCH

Wednesday 03/02/22 New Edition – TD Garden – Boston

Friday 03/04/22 John Mayer – TD Garden – Boston

Saturday 03/05/22 John Mayer – TD Garden - Boston

Tuesday 03/22/22 Bad Bunny-T.D. Garden – Boston

MAY

Wednesday 05/18/22 The Who - T.D. Garden – Boston

Thursday 05/28/22 The Who - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel NY

Saturday 05/21/22 Garth Brooks – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough MA

JUNE

Thursday 06/02/22 Zac Brown Band – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Thursday 06/02/22 Tim McGraw – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT

Friday 06/03/22 Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Thursday 06/16/22 Doobie Bros with Michael McDonald -SPCA – Saratoga NY

Friday 06/17/22 Ringo Star and his All-Star Band – Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Saturday 06/18/22 Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams - Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday 06/21/21 Steely Dan and Steve Winwood – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Sunday 06/26/22 Jack Johnson – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT

JULY

Sunday 07/03/22 James Taylor - Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 07/15/22 New Kids, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue – TD Garden

Friday 07/15/22 Zac Brown Band – Fenway Park - Boston

Sunday 07/17/22 Chicago and Brian Wilson – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Sunday 07/17/22 Backstreet Boys – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Monday 07/18 Janet Jackson – TD Garden – Boston ------------Cancelled

Tuesday 07/19/22 Foo Fighters – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY

Friday 07/22/22 Rod Stewart-Cheap Trick-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Saturday 07/23/22 Backstreet Boys – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA

Saturday 07/23/22 Back Street Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

AUGUST

Friday 08/05/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden – Boston

Saturday 08/06/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden - Boston

Friday 08/05/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston

Friday 08/06/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston

Wednesday 08/07/21 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park

Wednesday 08/17/22 REO Speedwagon & Styx – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday 08/26/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough

Saturday 08/27/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 09/03/22 Judy Collin and Richard Thompson - Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance – TD Garden – Boston

Thursday 09/08/22 Aerosmith – Fenway Park - Boston

Saturday 09/10/22 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Fenway Park

OCTOBER

Monday 10/03/22 The Killers – TD Garden – Boston

Friday 10/21/22 Brandi Carlile – TD Garden – Boston

