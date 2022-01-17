Concert Update: Think Spring & Summer with this list of great shows..

As we trudge through another New England winter the concert list below may help you start planning some of your warm-weather activities in 2022. With the pandemic wiping out all of the 2020 concert season and putting a damper on 2021, 2022 could be the best year in a long time for checking out some of the biggest names in music.

Whatever type of music you are into you will find a show or two, or three that will help get you through a few more winter storms in anticipation of tailgating at the venue before the show on a beautiful summer night.

Below is an updated list of the major concert events from Albany to Hartford to Boston this spring and summer with a couple of cool February shows you might want to check out as well. For tickets or additional info check out these links to Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Concert Listing Updated 01/17/22

Tuesday 02/08/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston ---------------Cancelled

Wednesday 02/09/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston -----------Cancelled

Thursday 02/17/22 John Mayer – Times Union Center – Albany NY

Friday 02/18/22 Dua Lipa – TD Garden – Boston

Saturday 02/19/22 Tool – TD Garden - Boston

Sunday 02/20/22 Billy Eilish-T.D. Garden – Boston

Monday 02/28/22 Journey with Bill Idol – TD Garden – Boston

Wednesday 03/02/22 New Edition – TD Garden – Boston

Friday 03/04/22 John Mayer – TD Garden – Boston

Saturday 03/05/22 John Mayer – TD Garden - Boston

Tuesday 03/22/22 Bad Bunny-T.D. Garden – Boston

Thursday 06/02/22 Zac Brown Band – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Thursday 08/02/22 Tim McGraw – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT

Friday 06/03/22 Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Thursday 06/16/22 Doobie Bros with Michael McDonald -SPCA – Saratoga NY

Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday 06/21/21 Steely Dan and Steve Winwood – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Sunday 06/26/22 Jack Johnson – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT

Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 07/15/22 New Kids, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue – TD Garden

Friday 07/15/22 Zac Brown Band – Fenway Park - Boston

Sunday 07/17/22 Chicago and Brian Wilson – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Sunday 07/17/22 Backstreet Boys – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Monday 07/18 Janet Jackson – TD Garden – Boston ------------Cancelled

Tuesday 07/19/22 Foo Fighters – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY

Friday 07/22/22 Rod Stewart-Cheap Trick-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Saturday 07/23/22 Backstreet Boys – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA

Saturday 07/23/22 Back Street Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday 08/05/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden – Boston

Saturday 08/06/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden - Boston

Friday 08/05/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston

Friday 08/06/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston

Wednesday 08/07/21 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park

Wednesday 08/17/22 REO Speedwagon & Styx – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday 08/26/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough

Saturday 08/27/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough

Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance – TD Garden – Boston

Thursday 09/08/22 Aerosmith – Fenway Park - Boston

Saturday 09/10/22 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Fenway Park

Monday 10/03/22 The Killers – TD Garden – Boston

Friday 10/21/22 Brandi Carlile – TD Garden – Boston

