Concerts Pop-Up Throughout The Berkshires

We are so thrilled that LIVE entertainment is out and about throughout the tri-state region as audiences are thriving for an evening outdoors and judging from what I've seen having attended a few shows this summer, the crowds are robust in nature.

Jacob's Pillow's Director of Community Engagement, Thasia Giles has announced the legendary venue will present a pair of shows in the form of a uniquely designed portable stage as these "pop-up" concerts will circulate throughout Berkshire county.

For starters, The Ladies of Hip-Hop will present a dance collective extravaganza on Saturday, July 31st and Sunday, August 1st as this group serves up a show featuring the essence of dance culture as their musical message examines the intersections of gender, race and resistance under the guidance of choreographer Michael Byrd-McPhee and LOHH Chairwoman, LaTasha Barnes. They will perform works from The Black Dancing Bodies Project.

On Saturday, August 7th and Sunday, August 8th, The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania based Kulu Mele African Dance and Drum Ensemble captures the essence of West African dance music. The group appeared at Jacob's Pillow in September of 2015 as they have entertaining audiences since 1969 as percussionist Robert Crowder and is led by their artistic director, Dorothy Wilkie. They have performed at legendary venues including The Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Disney Hall in Los Angeles, California and UPenn's Annenburg Center for the Performing Arts.

Here is the schedule as BOTH acts will perform at these locations situated in Berkshire county;

SATURDAY, JULY 31ST at 1 pm AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 8TH at 5 pm in "beautiful Becket's North Becket Park located on Maple Street.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1st at 5 pm AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 8TH at 1 pm in Great Barrington's Town Hall Park.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1st at 1 pm AND SATURDAY, AUGUST 7th at 5 pm in the north country's River grove park, located at the corner of River and Houghton Streets in North Adams.

Check out another pair of shows in Pittsfield at The Common on First Street this Saturday afternoon. Showtime is set for 5 pm and a 1 pm matinee next Saturday, August 7th at Rosemary and Reverend Willard Durant Park located at 30 John Street.

FREE, family fun friendly shows await you. Come on over and check them out.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Jacob's Pillow for on-air and on-line usage)