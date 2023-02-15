While it's still technically Winter, today (Wednesday, February 15th) gave us an early preview of Spring in Massachusetts with temperatures feeling much more mild. It created a better feeling for heading outdoors. Perhaps maybe even going on a hike somewhere. It turns out that one of the most prestigious travel locations just labeled Massachusetts as having one of the best mountain hikes throughout all of the U.S.

There's a good chance that you might be able to guess that it happens to be the mountain that features the tallest point in the Bay State. That also happens to be in the Berkshires. 'Conde Nast Traveler' had plenty to say about the spot that showed up on its '21 Best Mountain Hiking Trails for 2023'. That spot as you figured out by now is, of course, Mount Greylock. Specifically, Bellow Loop Trail.

Here's what 'Conde Nast Traveler' had to say about the one of the best mountain hiking trails for 2023 at Mount Greylock:

The highest point in the state at 3,491 feet, Mount Greylock looms above the Berkshires, casting a spell over all who visit the region—including Herman Melville. While working from his study in Pittsfield in 1850-51, the author looked out at the snow-covered mountain and saw the shape of a white whale that would inspire “Moby Dick.” The 6.5-mile out-and-back hike up this National Natural Landmark (also on the National Registry of Historic Places), has an unrelenting incline up 2,260 feet towards the summit, where you’ll find views as far as 90 miles away, a delicious meal at seasonally operating Bascom Lodge, and the occasional black bear. After the hike, enjoy a well-deserved rest in the Greylock Room at the Guest House at Field Farm, a 1948 Bauhaus-inspired home on 316 acres of conserved land featuring sculptures, four miles of trails, and front row views of Mount Greylock.

Not only that, but Mount Greylock does has also been called the 'Hogwarts of America.'

And there it is, one of the best mountain hikes in the U.S. is in Massachusetts. Of course, there are plenty more that you could experience outside of the Bay State on the list as well.

But Spring is right around the corner, Berkshires! Take advantage of as much of what's around you as you can!

