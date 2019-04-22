Congratulations to Great Barrington Native (photo)

WSBS would like to give a shout out and big congratulations to Tom Hankey Jr . Tom, a Great Barrington native and who now lives in Lake Wales, Florida and also attends college at Webber International University is a big winner. Why is that? Well, this past weekend, Webber International University has won the Intercollegiate Team Championship in bowling. In addition, Tom won the Intercollegiate Singles Championship.

This makes WIU the first men's program to have won both the team championship and the singles championship in the same year. The Team Show will air on May 14 and the singles show will air on Apr. 30. Both shows begin at 8:00 p.m. on CBS Sports.

As you can imagine, Tom is on cloud nine. If you see Tom , greet him with a big congratulations! It is definitely well deserved.