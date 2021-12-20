Light Up the Berkshires 2021 Winner (17 photos)

It's hard to believe but the time has come. We have received photo submissions for the past several weeks and now the grand prize winner has been selected in the second annual 'Light Up the Berkshires' contest. Again, it was another year of fierce competition. There were many decorated Berkshire County homes with flashing lights, colorful displays, and yards that are sure to fill your hearts with happiness and joy if you drive by and view them.

As always, this contest wouldn't be possible without the help of our co-sponsors so we would love to give them a huge shout out including Greylock Federal Credit Union, J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires and Berkshire Meadows along with all of the Berkshire County entrants for making this another exciting and successful promotion. These homes are definitely keeping the Berkshires joyful this holiday season.

The panel of judges have come together and a decision has been made. The winner of "Light Up the Berkshires 2021" receiving $1k is:

Check out the photos of Amanda Rogers-Thieriot's home below:

Light Up the Berkshires 2021 Winner Photo Gallery

Thanks again to everyone who participated. We hope you have a wonderful holiday and a Happy New Year. Below is the photo gallery from all of the 2021 Berkshire County 'Light Up the Berkshires' entrants.

'Light Up The Berkshires Holiday Lights' Photo Entries for 2021