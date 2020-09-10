Construct Selected as Recipient of Round Up for Change Program

Construct has been selected by Berkshire Food Co-op Owners to be September’s recipient organization in their Round Up For Change program.

During the month of September at the Berkshire Food Co-op, located at 34 Bridge Street in Great Barrington, every customer, every day will be asked if they’d like to round up their total to the nearest dollar so their spare change can support Construct’s work of providing affordable housing and supportive services to southern Berkshire county residents. With high housing costs and a shortage of affordable rental housing causing stress and uncertainty for many local residents, Construct’s participation in the Berkshire Food Co-op Round Up For Change program comes at a time when the need for housing assistance is greater than ever before.

“We are grateful to the Berkshire Co-op Owners for their vote of confidence in Construct,” said Jane Ralph, executive director of Construct. “Money from the Round Up For Change program will go towards helping essential workers and struggling families remain in their homes, and every cent makes a difference.”

About Construct Inc.

For over fifty years, Construct has been leading the fight against homelessness and housing insecurity in the southern Berkshires. With a small, highly skilled staff and committed volunteers, Construct leverages time, talent, money, and long-standing community relationships to support their mission. The bulk of Construct’s annual income comes from individual donors. Providing over 80 affordable housing options, 13 of which are for households transitioning out of homelessness, Construct helps to rebuild security, stability, and create hope. More information on Construct, Inc. can be found by going here.

