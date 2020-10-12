Construction Continues On Mass Pike This Week

From a story reported on by WWLP/22 News, expect lane closures and reduced speeds if you take the Mass Pike this week between Lee and Blandford.

Starting Monday, October 12, MassDOT crews will begin construction on both eastbound and westbound on the Mass Pike in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket and Lee. Lane closures are expected to last until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16th.

The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Blandford and Russell

Milling and paving operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound from Mile Marker 36 to Mile Marker 29 from Tuesday, October 13, through Thursday, October 15, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require intermittent lane closures throughout the night.

Russell

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 34.5 from Monday, October 12, through Friday, October 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require shoulder closures.

Otis

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Tuesday, October 13, through Friday, October 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane shifts.

Becket

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Tuesday, October 13, through Friday, October 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Lee

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 from Tuesday, October 13, through Friday, October 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 on Tuesday, October 13, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane shifts.

Needless to say, if you're going to be traveling on the Mass Pike this week, you may want to allow for extra time to get to your destination. Or you may want to plan on an alternate route. Thanks to WWLP/22 News for the update.