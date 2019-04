Great Barrington — Contractors will begin work on Elm Street installing drainage, and will also be working on School Street and Church Street installing curbs. On-street parking may be limited during construction hours, but streets will remain open to traffic.

Work will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All inquiries can be directed to the town’s Department of Public Works at (413) 528-0867 or email: svandeusen@townofgb.org.