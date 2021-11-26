Cool! Half Price Tickets For Frontline Workers At Shakespeare & Company In Lenox
Shakespeare & Company in Lenox has launched a fundraising campaign to make half-priced theatre tickets available to frontline workers in the Berkshires. The Give a Seat fund, created to provide essential workers of all types with half-priced theater tickets.
Designed to thank these important members of the community...
Tuesday, Nov. 30th is the tenth anniversary of 'Giving Tuesday'. Donations that are made to Shakespeare & Company as part of the campaign will be used to make tickets available, at the discounted price, for a costumed reading of The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, which is scheduled to run on Thursday, Dec. 16th through Sunday, Dec. 19th at the Tina Packer Playhouse.
Bonnie Stevens, director of Development for Shakespeare & Company...
Frontline workers are all around us doing essential jobs that keep our communities up-and-running,” said Stevens... This is just one way we can give back to them for their tireless work: offering a well-earned night out at the theater.
(GiveASeatFundB: Shakespeare and Company has created the Give a Seat fund to provide essential workers of all types with half-priced theater tickets. The initiative will launch on Giving Tuesday, November 30.)
How do I contribute to the "Give a Seat" fund?
To contribute to the Give a Seat fund this Giving Tuesday, visit shakespeare.org/donate mail a check to Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble Street, Lenox, MA 01240, and include the notation “Give a Seat”. Donations will also be collected via Shakespeare & Company’s Facebook and Instagram pages throughout the day on November 30.
All frontline workers are invited to use the code “giving” at check-out to receive their half-price discount; for more information, call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353, or visit shakespeare.org.
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America
LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds