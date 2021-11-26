Cool! Half Price Tickets For Frontline Workers At Shakespeare & Company In Lenox

Shakespeare & Company in Lenox has launched a fundraising campaign to make half-priced theatre tickets available to frontline workers in the Berkshires. The Give a Seat fund, created to provide essential workers of all types with half-priced theater tickets.

Designed to thank these important members of the community...

Tuesday, Nov. 30th is the tenth anniversary of 'Giving Tuesday'. Donations that are made to Shakespeare & Company as part of the campaign will be used to make tickets available, at the discounted price, for a costumed reading of The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, which is scheduled to run on Thursday, Dec. 16th through Sunday, Dec. 19th at the Tina Packer Playhouse.

Bonnie Stevens, director of Development for Shakespeare & Company...

Frontline workers are all around us doing essential jobs that keep our communities up-and-running,” said Stevens... This is just one way we can give back to them for their tireless work: offering a well-earned night out at the theater.

Get our free mobile app

via Shakespeare & Company

(GiveASeatFundB: Shakespeare and Company has created the Give a Seat fund to provide essential workers of all types with half-priced theater tickets. The initiative will launch on Giving Tuesday, November 30.)

How do I contribute to the "Give a Seat" fund?

To contribute to the Give a Seat fund this Giving Tuesday, visit shakespeare.org/donate mail a check to Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble Street, Lenox, MA 01240, and include the notation “Give a Seat”. Donations will also be collected via Shakespeare & Company’s Facebook and Instagram pages throughout the day on November 30.

All frontline workers are invited to use the code “giving” at check-out to receive their half-price discount; for more information, call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353, or visit shakespeare.org.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America