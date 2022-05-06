Cool! Pittsfield PD’s Operation Copsicle Visits UMass Amherst

The Pittsfield Police Department's Operation Copsicle Truck has put on a few miles lately. It has spent the last few days at UMass Amherst, where it has been on loan to the UMass Amherst Police Department to provide a nice treat to the school's hard-working students.

Thankful students happily received some ice cream!

The UMass Police Department was very appreciative to have the "Copsicle" Truck on loan, and the students at the Amherst Camps were even more so!

Pittsfield Police Department Facebook UMass Amherst Police Department Facebook loading...

According to the post on the UMass Amherst Police Department Facebook page (and shared with the Pittsfield Police Department's page), the UMass Police gave out free ice cream on Wednesday and Thursday and were at the campus again today (Friday) doing more of the same!

UMass Amherst Police Department Facebook UMass Amherst Police Department Facebook loading...

The truck was on loan for a few days...

The Pittsfield Police Department loaned out the truck for a few days. Auxiliary Enterprises apparently helped the UMass Police to keep the truck stock full. According to the Facebook post, it has been a rough semester for many students, faculty, and staff, for a lot of reasons.

If you see us tomorrow, stop by for an ice cream and though it is a small gesture, we hope it brings some joy to you. ~ UMPD

Get our free mobile app

The UMass Amherst Police were also handing out stress relief bags over the few days they were at the campus, saying it was just their way of trying to help students get through the last 10 days of the semester.

UMass Amherst Police Department Facebook UMass Amherst Police Department Facebook loading...

(Above: A police truck filled with stress relief bags")

The police department was at the UMass Amherst Student Union today to give the bags away with the help of the UMass Campus Recreation.

UMass Amherst Police Department Facebook UMass Amherst Police Department Facebook loading...

Have a safe trip back to Pittsfield, you guys!

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.