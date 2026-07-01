As Berkshire County Heats Up, Great Barrington Has These Cooling Stations Available

Berkshire County is receiving its first real dose of summer as far as heat is concerned. In the southern Berkshires, there is an extreme heat warning that remains in effect through Friday, July 3, at 8 pm.

During the period of the extreme heat warning, it's advised that residents drink plenty of fluids, stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity, and stay in air-conditioned rooms if possible.

Speaking of air-conditioned rooms, there are many folks who don't have AC units in their homes and have to rely on fans. In this type of heat, fans aren't going to make much of a dent to keep you cool. There are a few places in Great Barrington where folks can get into air-conditioned rooms and avoid the heat, if only for a few hours.

The following locations are being used as cooling stations as we near the end of this week.

Mason Library - 231 Main Street, Great Barrington. July 2-3 from 10 am - 6 pm

- 231 Main Street, Great Barrington. July 2-3 from 10 am - 6 pm Great Barrington Fire Station Headquarters - 37 State Road, Great Barrington. July 2-3 from 8 am - 5 pm

- 37 State Road, Great Barrington. July 2-3 from 8 am - 5 pm Claire Teague Senior Center - 917 South Main Street, Great Barrington. July 2 from 8 am - 3:30 PM

- 917 South Main Street, Great Barrington. July 2 from 8 am - 3:30 PM Great Barrington Town Hall - 334 Main Street, Great Barrington. July 2 from 8:30 am - 4 pm

So if you are in the Great Barrington area over the next couple of days, you are encouraged to get out of the heat and into one of these cooling stations. If any additional cooling stations open up around town over the next few days or this weekend, we will add them to the list. Stay cool, stay safe, and have a great Independence Day weekend.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi