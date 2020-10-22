Coordinated Drug Raid Seizes Heroin, Guns, and Cash

Four individuals were arrested during a coordinated drug seizure Tuesday night in Pittsfield and Springfield. Authorities seized approximately 13,500 bags of heroin, three firearms, and roughly $8,000 in cash resulting from several months of investigation into a Springfield based drug operation.

According to a media release from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, at approximately 8 p.m., The Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force, State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office and the Pittsfield Police Department executed multiple search warrants in after observing the suspects arrive at a hotel on West Housatonic Street.

Task Force members, in coordination with Hampden County State Police Detective Unit, then executed search warrants on two residences in Springfield.

Arrested were 24-year-old Raekwan Jackson, of Springfield, 25-year-old Ka’refi Hillery, of Woonsocket, R.I., 27-year-old Shawn Sanders of Dorchester, and 23-year-old Bertram Oram of Springfield.

I thank my law enforcement partners for their dedication to this long-term investigation. Securing the search warrants required painstaking investigation… The opioid epidemic has devastated families in our community. Our strategy is to provide community services for those with substance abuse disorder to reduce demand while focusing our investigations and prosecutions on those who saturate our community with dangerous drugs and guns. ~ Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington

Central Berkshire District Court arraigned Hillery, Sanders, and Oram on charges of trafficking in heroin with 200 grams or more. The court arraigned Jackson on the same charge plus three counts of possession of a firearm without a license to carry, three counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of improper storage of a firearm, four counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card, and armed career felon.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office requested the court hold the defendants without the right to bail pre-trial under the dangerousness statute. Judge Jennifer Tyne scheduled a dangerousness hearing for Friday.

The Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force, Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Berkshire Sheriff’s Office and the Pittsfield Police Department led the investigation. Providing additional assistance were troopers assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force, FBI Western Mass Gang Task Force, North Adams Police, Springfield Police, and the Attorney General’s Office.