We have officially entered the fall season, and here in Massachusetts, we are still experiencing plenty of sunshine and warm days. Summer is still hanging on a bit, and many folks throughout the Bay State are reaping the rewards.

Get our free mobile app

One thing that I have always enjoyed about the summer months is picking up delicious corn on the cob. It's a fun treat and something that folks in Massachusetts don't get to enjoy year-round.

READ MORE: When Does Camping Season End in Massachusetts?

I recently picked up some corn on the cob at a local produce shop, and it was delicious, ripe, and filling. Since September is marching along, I wondered to myself if the corn would still be good, as I usually eat corn on the cob in July, August, and early September. The corn was excellent.

When Does Corn on the Cob Season End in Massachusetts?

I started wondering when the corn on the cob season ends in Massachusetts. Here's the deal. There's no official date that the corn on the cob season ends, but the general consensus is that the season wraps up in early October. However, the season can stretch a few weeks into October as long as there hasn't been a hard freeze. Once the first hard freeze occurs, the sweet corn plants die, ending the harvest.

There's Still Time for Massachusetts Folks to Enjoy Corn on the Cob

Whether you live in Berkshire County, Springfield, Worcester, or any areas of Massachusetts where there hasn't been a hard freeze, there's still time for you to visit your local farm stand or grocery store and enjoy some corn on the cob before the season is in the rearview mirror.

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz