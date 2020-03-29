Corona Virus Claims Another Life In Eastern NY

(The following statistics on the COVID-19 pandemic courtesy of WRGB, CBS-6)

Sad news from the western part of our listening area as an elderly individual infected by the Corona Virus in neighboring Columbia county became the area's first resident to pass away due to the world wide pandemic over the weekend. Officials with the county's Department of Health report the unidentified individual also had other multiple health related conditions that attributed to their death.

Columbia county has seen a total of 30 positive cases of COVID-19. Four residents remain hospitalized and about 80 people have been put on a mandatory quarantine and over 40 people are under quarantine due to precautionary measures. In addition, a total of 4 patients have tested positive at The Pine Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the village of Philmont. 10 other cases have been suspected, however these individuals have yet to be tested.

New York has almost 45 thousand cases statewide and New York City has officially been deemed the local epicenter of this world wide pandemic. A compete list of county by county statistics in the Empire state can be found by going here. Locally, neighboring Rensselaer county has a total of 35 cases and Greene county still reports single numbers with 6.

In Massachusetts, the number remains at 73 cases with a total of 4 casualties locally in Berkshire county and in north western Connecticut, 65 people have tested positive with 12 of them hospitalized and there have been no fatalities reported throughout Litchfield county.

Updated information on this fluid situation regarding COVID-19 is available by logging on to the CBS 6, WRGB web site.